Idomeni, a small village in Greece - close to the border with Macedonia - is becoming the centre of attention in Europe's biggest refugee crisis.

Since, 2014 refugees fleeing war, mainly from Syria and Afghanistan, chose this route on their way to Macedonia.

However, when Macedonia introduced its border controls and decided to close the border as a solution to controlling the influx entering the country, the refugees were left stranded on the Greek side.

The Idomeni makeshift camp has become the "temporary" home of refugees, however they fear it may be permanent.

But, while waiting for the European Union to decide on their future, violence between them, rumours of open borders, people trying to cross the closed borders or clashes with police is becoming an everyday occurrence at the camp.

The refugees want to believe that they will move forward in Europe and are willing to take all means possible to achieve their dream.

In March, a leaflet was found with instructions to refugees on how they can cross the border from less guarded spots, promising them buses that will take them to Germany.

The leaflet, written in Arabic, urged refugees to attempt crossing from specific spots, promising an easier relocation in Europe.