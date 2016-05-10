Bangladesh hanged, Motiur Rahman Nizami,the party leader of Jamaat-e-Islami on Wednesday for alleged war crimes committed during the 1971 war of independence to break away from Pakistan, the law minister said, in a move that could draw a negative reaction from his supporters.

Nizami was hung at Dhaka Central jail after the Supreme Court rejected his final plea against the death sentence.

Nizami, 73, a former legislator and minister, was hung at 12:01am local time, Law Minister Anisul Haq said.