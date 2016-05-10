WORLD
2 MIN READ
Bangladesh hangs top party leader for alleged war crimes
Bangladeshi government tightens security in the country after hanging senior party leader Motiur Rahman Nizami for charges of war crimes he allegedly committed during the 1971 war.
Bangladesh hanged, Motiur Rahman Nizami, the party leader of Jamaat-e-Islami. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 10, 2016

Bangladesh hanged, Motiur Rahman Nizami,the party leader of Jamaat-e-Islami on Wednesday for alleged war crimes committed during the 1971 war of independence to break away from Pakistan, the law minister said, in a move that could draw a negative reaction from his supporters.

Nizami was hung at Dhaka Central jail after the Supreme Court rejected his final plea against the death sentence.

Nizami, 73, a former legislator and minister, was hung at 12:01am local time, Law Minister Anisul Haq said.

Thousands of extra police and border guards were deployed in Dhaka and other major cities to tighten security.

During the war of 1971, Nizami was heading the then student wing of Jamaat e Islami – Islami Chatra Sangha.

The war crimes tribunal was established in 2009 by the ruling Awami League party to investigate alleged crimes committed during the 1971 war.

Opposition parties and international organisations have criticised the process, with Human Rights Watch expressing concerns over whether the accused received fair trials.

SOURCE:TRT World, Reuters
