With less than three months to go until the Olympic Games kick off in Brazil's Rio de Janeiro, construction came to a pause on Monday at Olympic Park and Olympic Village due to safety concerns of workers.

Officials have not stated how serious the safety concerns were or what the problems may be, however it raised concerns of Brazil's ability to complete the construction projects before the start of the games.

"We have no intention of hampering the event," Robson Leite, the Ministry of Labour and Employment's regional superintendent, told reporters. "We just want the safety of the population, the workers and all those who will visit Rio."