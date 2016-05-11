British police and security forces conducted a mock terrorist attack on a shopping center in Trafford, Manchester on Tuesday.

An attacker shouting "Allahu Akbar" (God is the Greatest) entered the centre and a flash representing a bomb went off.

Volunteers covered in fake blood screaming and shouting for help as heavily armed police moved into the centre.

But on social media the shouting of "Allahu Akbar" during the counter terrorism exercise, which many people saw as Islamophobic, came to the fore.

Others blamed Islam and praised the exercise.