A fight erupted between the Obama administration and North Carolina after the state passed a law that limits public bathroom access for transgender people.

US Justice Department asked a federal court in North Carolina on Monday to declare that the law is violating the 1964 Civil Rights Act and order it to stop enforcing the ban.

Five days ago, the department sent a letter to North Carolina's Republican governor, Pat McCrory and other officials demanding the abandonment of the law that was approved in March.

However, the Department's lawsuit came after McCrory sued the agency in a different federal court in North Carolina, accusing it of "baseless and blatant overreach."

The law, which is also known as House Bill 2 (HB2) requires people to use public restrooms corresponding to their biological sex, not based on their gender identity.

According to the Justice Department's civil rights office, the act is discriminatory and violates civil rights.

US Attorney General Loretta Lynch said "This action is about a great deal more than just bathrooms. This is about the dignity and respect we accord our fellow citizens and the laws that we, as a people and as a country, have enacted to protect them."

She added that the department "retains the option" of curtailing federal funding to the state if it does not back down.