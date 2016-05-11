Sadiq Khan, 45

In May 2016, Khan was elected as Mayor of London, making him the first actively affiliated Muslim to become mayor of a major Western capital.

Riyad Mahrez, 25

In April 2016, Leicester City's Algerian midfielder Mahrez won the PFA Players' Player of the Year award and was one of four Leicester players named in the PFA Team of the Year.

Nadiya Hussain, 31

Hussain made a cake for the Queen Elizabeth's 90th birthday after she was crowned winner of the sixth series of BBC's 'The Great British Bake Off' last year.