At least 10 people were killed and 23 wounded on Tuesday when a suicide bomber blew up his car near the house of a pro-government militia commander in the province of Nangarhar.

The car drew up in front of the house of the commander in the Nazian district of Nangarhar, in eastern Afghanistan, according to Attaullah Khogyani, a spokesman for the provincial governor.

It was unclear whether the militia leader, whose name was given only as Dehqan, was injured in the attack.

Khogyani said, "The commander was leading fighting against Taliban and DAESH militants in Nazian district. The bomber was in front of his house and as soon as people from the village came together, he detonated himself."