Suicide bombing kills 10 in Afghanistan
The Nangarhar governor's office said 10 people were killed including three children while 23 were wounded in the explosion.
Afghan policemen investigate at the site of a suicide bomb attack in Nangarhar province. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 11, 2016

At least 10 people were killed and 23 wounded on Tuesday when a suicide bomber blew up his car near the house of a pro-government militia commander in the province of Nangarhar.

The car drew up in front of the house of the commander in the Nazian district of Nangarhar, in eastern Afghanistan, according to Attaullah Khogyani, a spokesman for the provincial governor.

It was unclear whether the militia leader, whose name was given only as Dehqan, was injured in the attack.

Khogyani said, "The commander was leading fighting against Taliban and DAESH militants in Nazian district. The bomber was in front of his house and as soon as people from the village came together, he detonated himself."

The commander belonged to a volunteer pro-government militia movement known as Public Uprising.

Nangarhar province has been the main base for DAESH terrorists, where they have battled both government forces and the Taliban.

So far, no one has claimed responsibility for the attack.

