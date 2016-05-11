Forces in western Libya are preparing to advance on the city of Sirte, seized by DAESH last year, their spokesman said, pushing ahead with plans for a counter-attack after the group made territorial gains in the last week.

The fighters based in the city of Misrata would like international logistical support to help retake what has become DAESH's most important base outside Syria and Iraq, but will not wait for it before launching the operation, they said.

"We are ready and we are preparing our security arrangements to attack Sirte," said Brigadier General Mohamed al Gasri, spokesman for a newly formed military operations room in Misrata.

The operations room was set up by a UN-backed unity government, which arrived in Tripoli at the end of March.

European countries and the United States hope the unity government will be able to unite Libya's rival political groups and armed factions to take on DAESH, though it is unclear how far its authority extends on the ground.

Misrata's brigades have largely transferred their support to it from a self-declared government formed in Tripoli in 2014.

But the unity government has struggled to win support from another administration based the east and the military forces allied to it. They have also said they would move against Sirte, though past announcements have come to nothing.

Late last month the unity government urged both sides to hold off attacking Sirte before a unified command is created, fearing an uncoordinated offensive could lead to civil war.

"We need logistical support from the international community, and we need weapons and ammunition," Gasri said. "Whether they're going to support us or not, we will be there soon. We will not stand and watch."

TRENCHES AND MINES