1. Bayan Zehlif

The 17-year-old hijab-wearing student's name was recorded in her US high school's yearbook as 'ISIS Phillips', an alternative acronym for the DAESH terrorist organisation.

The school shurugged the matter off as a "typo", but Zehlif refuses to accept the excuse.

"To have my classmates, the people that I'm going to be graduating with, hate on me and attack me like that, it hurts a lot," she said in a press conference after receiving huge support on social media.

2. Guido Menzio

The Italian Ivy League economist didn't know the combination of being ‘Middle Eastern looking' and working on challenging mathematical equations on a plane could cause him to be suspected of being a terrorist.

On board the American Airlines plane, a passenger who seen the mathematical notes had alerted authorities that Menzio was writing something ‘cryptic' and in Arabic.

The flight was postponed for over two hours and Menzio was eventually escorted off the plane.

The curly-haired professor laughed it off and explained to authorities that he was busy with a mathematical equation.

3 - Julia Ioffe

Jewish journalist Julia Ioffe said she received violent anti-semitic threats from supporters of right-wing politician Donald Trump after profiling his wife, Melanie.

"Now I'm getting phone calls from a blocked number that play Hitler's speeches when I pick up. Sad!" she tweeted.

4. Khairuldeen Makhzoomi