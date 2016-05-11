British Prime Minister David Cameron was caught on camera telling Queen Elizabeth on Tuesday that leaders of some "fantastically corrupt" countries, including Nigeria and Afghanistan, were due to attend his anti-corruption summit.

Cameron will host an international anti-corruption summit on Thursday aimed at stepping up global action to combat corruption in all walks of life.

In a pooled video feed made available to the ITN broadcaster, Cameron was shown talking with the queen at Buckingham Palace about the summit.

"We had a very successful cabinet meeting this morning, talking about our anti-corruption summit," Cameron said when the queen approached. "We have got the Nigerians - actually we have got some leaders of some fantastically corrupt countries coming to Britain."

Cameron went on: "Nigeria and Afghanistan - possibly two of the most corrupt countries in the world."

The queen, who steers clear of political comment, did not respond to Cameron's comment. But the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, said: "But this particular president is actually not corrupt."

Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, both of whom are due to attend the summit, acknowledge corruption in their countries and have pledged to clean it up.

'OLD SNAPSHOT OF NIGERIA'

Buhari's spokesman Garba Shehu said Cameron's remarks were not "reflective of the good work that the president is doing."

"The Prime Minister must be looking at an old snapshot of Nigeria," Shehu said, adding: "Thank you to the Archbishop."

Afghanistan is at number 166, second-from-bottom, in campaign group Transparency International's latest Corruption Perceptions Index, an annual ranking of countries.