Queen Elizabeth has been caught on camera saying Chinese officials were "very rude" to the British ambassador during a state visit to Britain by President Xi Jinping last year.

She made the comments at a garden party at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, the same day that Britain's prime minister, David Cameron, was filmed making undiplomatic remarks about Nigeria and Afghanistan being corrupt countries.

His comments were especially awkward as he is hosting both countries' leaders at an anti-corruption conference in London on Thursday, while the queen's comments are not helpful to the British government's determined efforts to court Beijing to boost trade ties with China.

Under her constitutional role, the 90-year-old monarch never makes any politically or diplomatically sensitive comments in public, and it is rare for the content of her private conversations to be revealed.

In footage broadcast by the BBC, the queen is seen meeting senior police officer Lucy D'Orsi, who is introduced by an official as having been in charge of security during Xi's visit in October last year.

"Oh, bad luck," the queen says in response.

Gaffes

D'Orsi then describes her dealings with Chinese officials as "quite a testing time" and recounts that at one point they had walked out of a meeting and told her "the trip was off."

The queen says: "They were very rude to the ambassador."