Major General Yair Golan, who is currently the second highest ranking officer of the Israeli Army, has been under fire, after he made comments about some correlations between present Israeli society and Nazi Germany of 1930s.

"If there is something that frightens me with the memory of the Holocaust, it is identifying horrifying processes that happened in Europe, and specifically in Germany, 70, 80 and 90 years ago, and finding testimony to them amongst us, today, in 2016," he said last Wednesday during a speech, just two days before the country's Holocaust Remembrance Day.

The top Israeli general is known to be outspoken and bold by Israelis since becoming a commander of army units bordering Syria in 2013.

He dealt with heavy criticism from Israeli right-wing politicians and even faced resignation calls from many Jewish media pundits. One of the Haaretz columnists further questioned the general's sense of judgement saying "It's hard for me to tell whether he's brave or stupid or possibly both."

The same day Golan made the Nazi comment, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had a telephone conversation with Defence Minister Moshe Yaalon asking for an immediate explanation with the top brass about the comments.

The day following Netanyahu's phone call to Golan's boss, the outspoken general seemed to backtrack in a statement.

"The comparison is absurd and lacks any foundation, and there was no intent to draw such a parallel or to criticise the civilian leadership," Golan said.

"The IDF [Israel Defense Forces] is a moral army that maintains a purity of arms and respects human dignity," he needed to add.

But apparently unsatisfied, Netanyahu still went further to openly slam Golan on Sunday in a rare public rebuke of a serving general.

"The comparison that arose from the deputy chief of staff's comments on the processes that characterised Nazi Germany 80 years ago is outrageous," Netanyahu said. "They wrong Israeli society and cheapen the Holocaust."