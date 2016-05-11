The activities of several vendors obtaining humanitarian aid for Syria for the International Rescue Committee have been halted amid an investigation by the US government into reports of corruption.

The global aid agency, headed by former British foreign secretary David Miliband, is not suspended from US funding, said a spokesman for the US Agency for International Development (USAID).

But the aid agency said it could not disclose whether the organisation was under investigation as reported in some media.

USAID's Office of Inspector General said last week that it had unearthed corrupt practices involving a number of programs operating out of Turkey which provide humanitarian aid to Syria.

"The investigation to date has identified a network of commercial vendors, NGO employees, and others who have colluded to engage in bid-rigging and multiple bribery and kickback schemes related to contracts to deliver humanitarian aid in Syria," it said in a statement.

In response, USAID has halted several aid activities in Turkey over suspicions of fraud and suspended some people and some vendors from getting US funds, officials said.

The agency refuted media reports that the IRC and another leading charity, the International Medical Corps, were among those getting USAID funding withdrawn.

"IRC and IMC have not been suspended," said Sam Ostrander, a spokesman for USAID in Washington, DC.

But he said several humanitarian aid procurement activities have been halted while the system is repaired.

A report in the Times of London said the IRC was under US investigation.