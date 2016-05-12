WORLD
3 MIN READ
Kenya to shut down world's biggest refugee camp
The Kenyan govt will shut down the Dadaab refugee camp which is home to around 350,000 Somalians refugees.
Kenya to shut down world's biggest refugee camp
Newly-arrived refugees run away from a cloud of dust at the Dagahaley refugee camp in Dadaab, near Kenya's border with Somalia in Garissa County, Kenya, July 16, 2011 / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 12, 2016

Kenya said Wednesday it had set aside $10 million to help fund the closing of the world's largest refugee camp, home to around 350,000 mostly Somali refugees.

Kenya hosts around 600,000 refugees, some of whom have lived in the country for a quarter of a century.

On Friday an interior ministry official announced a plan to refuse new refugee arrivals and shut the Dadaab camp on the Kenya-Somalia border.

"The refugees will be repatriated to their countries of origin or to third party countries for resettlement," Interior Minister Joseph Ole Nkaissery told a press conference in Nairobi.

Nkaissery said the government would provide $10 million (just under nine million euros) "to kick-start the repatriation process and subsequent closure of Dadaab", adding that a timetable was being drawn up.

Charities and the UN refugee agency are dismayed by the plan while human rights groups have warned that forcibly repatriating refugees would break international law.

Nkaissery repeated claims that attacks on Nairobi's Westgate shopping mall, at Kenya's Garissa university and elsewhere, "were planned and deployed from Dadaab refugee camp by transnational terrorists," but no credible evidence has yet been provided to support these allegations.

Recommended

Nkaissery compared Kenya's Somali refugees to Syrian refugees in Europe.

He said DAESH had taken advantage of refugee inflows and processes to install its destructive cells and added:

"So much so that governments across Europe and the Middle East have taken unprecedented efforts to limit refugee inflows into their countries on the grounds of national security," he said.

Nkaissery said Kenya, too, faces a potential threat from the DAESH , adding: "Kenya cannot look aside and allow this threat to escalate any further."

"This decision has been made by government reflecting the fact that the camps have become hosting grounds for Al Shabab as well as centres of smuggling and contraband trade besides being enablers of illicit weapons proliferation," Nkaissery said.

Dadaab residents, aid agencies on the ground and independent observers deny that militants find a safe haven there, while numerous reports have highlighted the role of corrupt Kenyan officials in the smuggling of charcoal, sugar and people through Dadaab.

SOURCE:TRT World, AFP
Explore
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit