Kenya said Wednesday it had set aside $10 million to help fund the closing of the world's largest refugee camp, home to around 350,000 mostly Somali refugees.

Kenya hosts around 600,000 refugees, some of whom have lived in the country for a quarter of a century.

On Friday an interior ministry official announced a plan to refuse new refugee arrivals and shut the Dadaab camp on the Kenya-Somalia border.

"The refugees will be repatriated to their countries of origin or to third party countries for resettlement," Interior Minister Joseph Ole Nkaissery told a press conference in Nairobi.

Nkaissery said the government would provide $10 million (just under nine million euros) "to kick-start the repatriation process and subsequent closure of Dadaab", adding that a timetable was being drawn up.

Charities and the UN refugee agency are dismayed by the plan while human rights groups have warned that forcibly repatriating refugees would break international law.

Nkaissery repeated claims that attacks on Nairobi's Westgate shopping mall, at Kenya's Garissa university and elsewhere, "were planned and deployed from Dadaab refugee camp by transnational terrorists," but no credible evidence has yet been provided to support these allegations.