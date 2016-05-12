Cyber attack techniques used by the US-led coalition against DAESH could also be used by other countries, US Defense Secretary Ashton Carter said on Wednesday.

Speaking in California, Carter told reporters that the US-led coalition used electronic techniques to disrupt and degrade the terrorist organization's ability to organize and said an unspecified number of other countries could do the same in other conflicts.

"These are not capabilities that only we have," Carter said. "That is why good, strong cyber defences are essential for us."

The remarks add more detail to a campaign that has only recently been acknowledged and came during a press conference including Carter and the US Secretaries of Homeland Security and Commerce. All three cabinet secretaries were meeting at the Santa Clara headquarters of Intel Corp's security wing.

The gathering was part of the first regular meeting of a presidential security advisory board to be held in Silicon Valley since the group's inception more than 35 years ago.