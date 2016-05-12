Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) or drones are aircrafts controlled by either pilots on the ground or follow a pre-programmed mission.

The use of military drones has increased in recent years because they're much cheaper then fighter jets and have no risk of losing lives since they're flown remotely or by computer.

There are different types of drones, but two common military uses include:

-Reconnaissance and surveillance

-Armed with missiles and bombs

There used to be only five countries who had the technology to produce armed drones: United States, Israel, China, Iran, and Pakistan.

But the newest member to join the club is Turkey.

Here's a look at drones from each member of this club with:

IRAN

Drone Name: The Shahed 129 is an aerial combat vehicle first unveiled to the public in late 2012.

Range: 2,000 km

Endurance: Up to 24 hours

Ceiling: 24,000 feet

Max. Speed: 174 km/h

UNITED STATES

Drone Name: The MQ-9 Reaper.

This is the first UAV designed for long-endurance, high-altitude surveillance.

It is a larger, heavier, and more capable aircraft than the earlier General Atomics MQ-1 Predator.

It can be controlled by the same ground systems used to control MQ-1s.

An MQ-9 Reaper drone.

Range: 1,850 km

Endurance: Up to 42 hours

Ceiling: Up to 50,000 feet

Max. speed: 370 km/h

ISRAEL

Drone Name: The Elbit Hermes 900

Israeli is known as the land of drone start-ups.

It has manufactured various military drones and continues to advance the technology.

The most commonly used by the Israelis is the Elbit Hermes 900.

It's a a medium size multi-payload UAV designed for tactical long endurance missions.

It's primary mission is reconnaissance, surveillance and communications relay.

Range: 3,000 km