Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) or drones are aircrafts controlled by either pilots on the ground or follow a pre-programmed mission.
The use of military drones has increased in recent years because they're much cheaper then fighter jets and have no risk of losing lives since they're flown remotely or by computer.
There are different types of drones, but two common military uses include:
-Reconnaissance and surveillance
-Armed with missiles and bombs
There used to be only five countries who had the technology to produce armed drones: United States, Israel, China, Iran, and Pakistan.
But the newest member to join the club is Turkey.
Here's a look at drones from each member of this club with:
IRAN
Drone Name: The Shahed 129 is an aerial combat vehicle first unveiled to the public in late 2012.
Range: 2,000 km
Endurance: Up to 24 hours
Ceiling: 24,000 feet
Max. Speed: 174 km/h
UNITED STATES
Drone Name: The MQ-9 Reaper.
This is the first UAV designed for long-endurance, high-altitude surveillance.
It is a larger, heavier, and more capable aircraft than the earlier General Atomics MQ-1 Predator.
It can be controlled by the same ground systems used to control MQ-1s.
An MQ-9 Reaper drone.
Range: 1,850 km
Endurance: Up to 42 hours
Ceiling: Up to 50,000 feet
Max. speed: 370 km/h
ISRAEL
Drone Name: The Elbit Hermes 900
Israeli is known as the land of drone start-ups.
It has manufactured various military drones and continues to advance the technology.
The most commonly used by the Israelis is the Elbit Hermes 900.
It's a a medium size multi-payload UAV designed for tactical long endurance missions.
It's primary mission is reconnaissance, surveillance and communications relay.
Range: 3,000 km
Endurance: 20 hours
Ceiling:18,000 feet
Max. speed: 176 km/h
CHINA
Drone Name: The CH-4.
This is China's largest fixed wing UCAV. Externally, the CH-4 looks almost identical to the MQ-9 Reaper, but the only distinct visual difference between two UAVs is that the ventral fin below the V-tail on the MQ-9 is absent on CH-4.
Range: 3,500 km
Endurance: Up to 40 hours
Ceiling: 26,000 feet
Max. speed: 235 km/h
PAKISTAN
Drone Name: The Burraq
Not much technical specifications can be found on Pakistan's first domestically manufactured drone.
However, last year the Pakistani army said it successfully carried out its first armed drone attack on domestic terrorists.
Range: Unknown
Endurance: Around 12 hours
Ceiling: Up to 15,000 feet
Max. speed: Unknown
TURKEY
Drone Names: The Bayraktar & The Anka
Turkey has two different types of armed drones which are being manufactured domestically. Although they're not currently operational, the army has announced it will be launch. This prompted Ankara to immediately launch its own project which it completed late last year.
Bayraktar:
Range: Unknown
Endurance: Around 24 hours
Ceiling: Up to 24,000 feet
Max. speed: Unknown
Anka:
Range: Unknown
Endurance: Around 24 hours
Ceiling: Up to 30,000 feet
Max. speed: 130 km/h