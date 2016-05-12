Pollution in cities around the world has been increasing since the last global study on the issue was published two years ago, the World Health Organisation (WHO) warned on Wednesday (May 11), estimating pollution was responsible for 7 million premature deaths annually.

WHO's Director for Public Health, Environmental and Social Determinants of Health Maria Neira said during a news briefing in Geneva that "This is obviously a major, major public health problem. And that is why we need to raise awareness; we need to increase the measures that are taken, and the countries need to move on monitoring air quality, but monitoring air quality for essentially taking action, and therefore reducing the very negative impact on the health of the people."

From a positive point of view, however, Neira insisted that more and more cities were reporting on air pollution and collecting data.

In 2014, when WHO published its last study, its database consisted of 1,600 cities. It now comprises 3,000 cities from 103 countries.