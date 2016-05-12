The race to the White House is heating up as the November 6 election gets closer.

The current frontrunners are Bernie Sander and Hillary Clinton for the Democrats and Donald Trump for the Republicans.

Many celebrities have not shied away from publically voicing support for their preferred candidates.

We take a look at those who have made their campaigning heard so far.

Camp Bernie Sanders:

1. Mark Ruffalo

The "Avengers" star said in an interview with The Daily Beast that he's backing Sanders.

"I think Sanders has a message. Clinton's going to have to adopt his message, and I think we're going to be hearing a lot more from Bernie."

2. Spike Lee

The film director, producer, writer, and actor is another Bernie Sanders supporter.

Lee said in an online audio distribution, "Bernie takes no money from corporations. Nada. Which means he's not on the tape. And when Bernie gets into the White House, he will do the right thing."

3. Miley Cyrus

It seems Sanders is not short of celeb support, as the pop singer also said she "feels the Bern" in an Instagram post.

She added, "He has been a badass in supporting the LGBT community."

4. Steve Wozniak

The brain behind the personal computer revolution of the 1970s and Apple co-founder will also be backing Bernie as seen in the tweet below.

Camp Hillary Clinton:

5. George and Amal Clooney

The power couple declared their explicit support for Hillary Clinton at a fundraising dinner hosted in their LA home.

George Clooney and his wife Amal. (AP)

6. Robert De Niro

The "Godfather" star also backs Clinton.