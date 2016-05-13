Top Hezbollah commander Mustafa Badreddine has been killed in an attack near the group's base in Damascus, Syria.

This is the biggest blow to the Iranian-backed organisation since its military chief was killed in 2008.

The 55-year-old was one of the highest ranking officials in the group and is believed to be responsible for Hezbollah's military operations in Syria.

Hezbollah is fighting alongside the Syrian regime.

Lebanese TV station al Mayadeen claimed he had been killed in an attack by Israel, which struck Hezbollah targets in Syria.

Hezbollah Member of Parliament Nawar al Saheli also blamed Israel for the attack.

He told the Hezbollah-backed al Manaar TV station, "This is an open war and we should not pre-empt the investigation but certainly Israel is behind this."

An internal investigation is underway to figure out whether he was killed by an air strike, missile attack or artillery bombardment.