Four suspected bomb makers were killed and 17 people were wounded when an explosion ripped through a village in southern Turkey, security sources and the Interior Ministry said.

The blast occurred at about 10:30pm (1930 GMT) in the Sarikamis district, about 25 km (15 miles) from the southeastern city of Diyarbakir, as members of PKK terrorist organisation, loaded explosives onto a small truck, according to the Interior Ministry.

A photograph taken from a police helicopter and provided to reporters by the Interior Ministry showed what appeared to be a massive crater in a field caused by the explosion.

Electricity in Sarikamis had been cut just after the blast for a length of time, and homes near the blast site suffered damaged.