A deal which could see Turkish nationals travelling thought Europe without visas is on the edge of collapsing.

This comes after the European Union (EU) requested Turkey to change its law on terrorism, one of 72 conditions set out in the deal.

The EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on Wednesday said the deal would collapse unless Ankara doesn't change its anti-terror laws.

"We put great value in the conditions being met. Otherwise this deal, the agreement between the EU and Turkey, won't happen."

Turkish officials are openly rejecting this condition, saying that it would result in changing its stance against terror.

In response, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday slammed the EU for even making such a condition.

He says it would harm the efforts put out against terrorism.

"Asking Turkey to revise its terror law means to give up on the cause. If the EU wants to address the terrorist group [PKK] instead of the Republic of Turkey, we are ok with it."

He added that Turkey looks at those who defend causes of terrorist groups the same way it looks at terrorist groups.