The 26th World Economic Forum on Africa is on its last day.

The three day event took place in Rwanda's capitalKigali for the first time.

The main theme of the summit is digital transformation which aims to prepare the continent for the digital era and promote online entrepreneurs.

Diversification of economies, tackling inequality and strengthening collaborations were among the topics discussed.

Leaders from 10 African countries, as well as intellectuals, innovators, scientists and journalists from all around the world attended the event.