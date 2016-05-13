Many people believe elves belong in fairy tales along with dragons, unicorns and hobbits.

But public opinion polls in Iceland carried out as recently as 2007 suggest that up to 80 percent of respondents believe they exist.

Although there have been no confirmed sightings, the rugged volcanic island-state is full of people researching the topic.

Unlike modern-day depictions in the Lord of the Rings, elves in Iceland generally mind their own business and prefer a life of seclusion away from people.

But, when pressured by increasing urbanisation, they are considered to be very irritable and at times mischievous.

Speaking to Agence France Presse, anthropologist Magnus Skarphedinsson said he is convinced they exist.

Skarphedinsson even runs his own Elf School in the Icelandic capital Reykjavik. There, he passes on accounts of encounters to his students.

One such account is that of a fisherman from the 1920s who was gifted with the ability to see elves, who largely remain unseen to the general public.

The fisherman would observe the elves, who would avoid setting off to sea if they sensed a storm was coming.

His insight into their hidden world saved his fellow fishermen from getting caught in a major storm on at least one occasion in February 1921, Skarphedinsson tells his students.

Another account is that of a woman who in 2002 came across a teenage boy who claimed he had met her 53 years ago at a former address, where her daughter used to play with an "invisible" friend called Maggi.

Her daughter immediately recognised the boy upon hearing his description.

Belief in elves, who are said to roam the Icelandic countryside and dwell in rocks, has even caused construction companies to divert roads from their planned route.

Skarphedinsson tells of an incident in 1971 when work on a new national highway from Reykjavik to the northeast was disrupted due to repeated unusual technical difficulties.

He claims elves living in a nearby rock caused the disruptions because they were not happy about having their home moved.