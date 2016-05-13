Three gunmen opened fire overnight on a cafe in northern Iraq where young men had gathered at the start of the weekend holiday, killing at least 12 and wounding 25, police and hospital sources said on Friday.

The assailants in the mainly Shiite town of Balad, 80 km (50 miles) north of Baghdad, sprayed machine gun fire from their cars for around 10 minutes before speeding off.

The area, which was nearly overrun by DAESH terrorists in 2014 and remains around 40 km from a frontline held by Shiite militias, is heavily secured.