An aid convoy was refused entry to a besieged Syrian town on Thursday, the Red Cross and United Nations said, blocking what would have been the first supplies to its residents for more than three years.

The organisations said their joint delivery was stopped at the last regime checkpoint on the way into Daraya, on the outskirts of Damascus. The town is held by oppositions and besieged by pro-regime forces.

The United Nations said this month that Syrian regime was refusing UN demands to deliver aid to hundreds of thousands of people.

"Civilians trapped here are in need of humanitarian aid. We were hoping that today's delivery of life-saving assistance would have been a first step and lead to more aid being allowed in," said Yacoub El Hillo, UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Syria.

UN experts estimate around 4,000 civilians are trapped in Daraya. In total, UN aid convoys still did not have regime permission to reach around half the 905,000 people they want to help, senior UN official Jan Egeland told reporters in Geneva on Thursday, before news emerged of the blocked convoy.