The Lebanese Shia movement Hezbollah on Saturday said that its top commander in southern Beirut, Mustafa Badreddine, was killed near Damascus International Airport in shelling carried out by opposition forces fighting the Syrian regime.

Hezbollah announced Badreddine's death on Friday and organised a military funeral for him.

"Investigations have showed that the explosion, which targeted one of our bases near Damascus International Airport, and which led to the martyrdom of Commander Mustafa Badreddine, was the result of artillery bombardment carried out by takfiri groups in the area," Hezbollah said in a statement.

However, a monitoring group denied opposition groups had shelled the area.

The killing of Mustafa Badreddine is being dubbed the biggest blow to the Iranian-backed organisation since its military chief was killed in 2008.

The 55-year-old was one of the highest ranking officials in the group and is believed to be responsible for Hezbollah's military operations in Syria.