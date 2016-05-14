At least three Afghan policemen were killed when a suicide bomber detonated an explosive-laden car at a training centre in the southern province of Helmand on Saturday, officials said.

The attack in Nad Ali district, which also wounded nine people, was claimed by the Taliban and comes in the midst of the militant group's annual spring offensive launched last month, in what is expected to be the worst fighting season in 15 years of war.

"Three policemen were killed in a suicide car bombing in Nad Ali," Helmand police chief Abdul Rahman Sarjang told Agence Frace Presse.

"Seven police and two civilians were among the wounded," he added.

Eyewitnesses said the powerful bombing left a huge crater outside the training centre.

The attack comes after a period of relative calm in Helmand, a Taliban hotbed, for more than a month when many militants left the frontlines to assist in harvesting poppies for opium - the group's main source of revenue.

Taliban spokesman Qari Yousuf Ahmadi said the militants were behind the bombing but claimed that dozens of policemen were killed in the attack.

The insurgents have frequently used roadside bombs, ambushes and suicide assaults during nearly 15 years of war against the government and NATO forces.