Shooting and bomb attacks claimed by DAESH killed at least 16 people north of Baghdad on Friday, days after the organisation's deadliest blasts so far this year in the capital stirred public criticism of government security measures.

Three gunmen opened fire with machine guns around midnight at a cafe in the predominately Shiite Muslim town of Balad where young men, including fans of Spain's Real Madrid football club, had gathered to start the weekend, police and hospital sources said. At least 12 were killed and 25 wounded.

The assailants fled and hours later one of them set off his explosive vest at a nearby vegetable market after police and Shiite militia members cornered him in a disused building and exchanged gunfire, security sources said. Four were killed and two critically wounded, medical sources added.

DAESH said in a statement distributed online by supporters that three suicide attackers targeting Shiite militiamen had detonated their explosives, though security sources said they had only identified one bomber.

A witness saw the scorched body of a suspected assailant hanging upside down from a post outside the cafe on Friday morning.

Residents said they had seized the man from a nearby house where he had fled following the attack. They said they had burned him alive after he confessed. An intelligence official confirmed this account.

DAESH nearly overran Balad, 80 km (50 miles) north of Baghdad, in 2014 and maintains a frontline around 40 km away.

Friday's attackers had passed three police checkpoints before reaching their target, said police sources. Security forces deployed throughout the town, fearing more attacks.

FOOTBALL FANS