Russian President Vladimir Putin has vowed to neutralise "emerging threats" to Russia by adjusting the country's budget to counter US activation of missile defence shield. With this development, both the countries entered into arms race that will destablise the region.

At a Soviet-era base in Romania, on Thursday, the US turned on the $800 million missile shield against missiles from Iran and so-called rogue states.

However, the Russian president, while speaking to top defence and military industry officials said that the objective of the US defence missile system was to undermine Russia's nuclear arsenal.

Putin said: "This is not a defense system. This is part of US nuclear strategic potential brought onto a periphery. In this case, Eastern Europe is such periphery."

He also stated that Russia would not like to be pushed into this race but vowed to keep re-arming its army and navy. He went on to say that Russia would spend the approved funds in a way to ensure maintenance of "the current strategic balance of forces."