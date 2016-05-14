The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has expressed alarm over links between Nigeria's Boko Haram militants and DAESH terrorist organisation.

In a statement, the UNSC said that Boko Haram relentlessly continues to disrupt the peace and stability in West and Central Africa.

Earlier, the UN Security Council voiced its deep concern on "the alarming scale" of the humanitarian crisis caused by Boko Haram's activities in the Lake Chad Basin region. It demanded that the group "immediately and unequivocally cease all violence and all abuses of human rights and violations of international humanitarian law."

A senior US official has also raised concern at reports of Boko Haram militants coming into the folds of DAESH in Libya.

Meanwhile, the President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari has summoned the Second Regional Security Summit for Saturday in Abuja to evaluate the regional response to the threat posed by Boko Haram. The UNSC members have welcomed the "crucial initiative" and also expressed their support.