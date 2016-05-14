WORLD
1 MIN READ
Turkish Army continues to shell DAESH targets in Syria
The Turkish Army and the US-led coalition continue shelling and air strikes in northern parts of Aleppo.
Turkish Army continues to shell DAESH targets in Syria
Turkish Army continues to shell DAESH targets in Syria / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 14, 2016

In an ongoing campaign against DAESH terrorists, the Turkish Army and US-led coalition forces killed 45 terrorists in Syria's Aleppo, Anadolu Agency reported on Saturday.

The Turkish military along with coalition forces carried out shelling and air strikes in northern parts of Aleppo.

Recommended

DAESH terrorists, over the recent months, carried out several attacks on Kilis, a Turkish town that lies across the Syrian border, killing and wounding over a dosen people.

Turkish forces retaliated on many occasions with the help of howitzers and other military means, targeting DAESH-controlled territory in Syria and killing dozens of terrorists.

SOURCE:TRT World, Reuters
Explore
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit