Venezuela's opposition has denounced the state of emergency declared by President Nicolas Maduro and expressed resolve to press for the ouster of the leftist leader this year in the backdrop of serious economic crisis being faced by the country.

Maduro declared a 60-day state of emergency on Friday in the wake of what he called as conspiracies from within the country and the US to undermine his position. However, he stopped short of presenting any more details or facts that may add substance to his claims.

The opposition says Maduro's move reflects panic in the face of mounting pressure for a recall referendum as Venezuelans have had enough of him.

Speaking at a protest demonstration, Democratic Unity coalition leader Jesus Torrealba said: "We're talking about a desperate president who is putting himself on the margin of legality and constitutionality."

He maintained that Maduro was losing support within his own bloc as hundreds of protest participants waved Venezuelan flags and chanted anti-Maduro slogans.