A day after declaring a state of emergency, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro threatened to seize factories which he says are paralyzed by the bourgeoisie as opposition leaders slammed his decree.

Maduro also ordered military exercises to "prepare for any scenario," to fight what he called "foreign aggression" which he blamed for an economic crisis that has pushed the country to the brink of collapse.

The embattled South American president is struggling to contain a paralyzing recession that has led to food shortages, soaring prices, riots, looting and vigilante justice.

An elected socialist, Maduro accused the United States on Friday of destabilising the country at the behest of the "fascist Venezuelan right," prompting him to declare a state of emergency.

Addressing his supporters in Caracas Saturday, Maduro detailed the extent of the new decree.

"We must take all measures to recover productive capacity, which is being paralyzed by the bourgeoisie," he said.

"Anyone who wants to halt (production) to sabotage the country should get out, and those who do must be handcuffed and sent to the PGV (Venezuelan General Penitentiary)."

The move comes after the largest food and beverage company in Venezuela, the Polar Group, halted production of beer, saying government mismanagement meant it was no longer able to import barley for production.