A court in Egypt sentenced 152 protesters to jail after they demonstrated last month against a decision to transfer two Red Sea islands to Saudi Arabia.

Hundreds of police officers were deployed in central Cairo on April 25 to quell protests against President Abdel Fattah al Sisi's decision to hand over Tiran and Sanafir islands.

More than 200 people are being tried in connection with the protests.

Of those sentenced on Saturday, 101 received five-year prison terms and 51 received two-year sentences, judicial sources and the state-owned al Ahram newspaper said.

The 152 protesters were convicted of breaking a law banning people from protesting without first notifying the interior ministry, the judicial sources said.