WORLD
3 MIN READ
China condemns US report on South China Sea
The Pentagon report comes at a time of heightened tension over maritime territories claimed by China and disputed by several Asian nations.
China condemns US report on South China Sea
Soldiers from China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy patrol near a sign in the Spratly Islands, known in China as the Nansha Islands, February 9, 2016. The sign reads 'Nansha is our national land, sacred and inviolable.' / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 15, 2016

A US Defence Department report on China's military activities in the South China Sea has 'severely damaged' mutual trust between Beijing and Washington, Chinese Defence Ministry spokesman Yang Yujun said on Saturday.

In its annual report to Congress, the US Defence Department said on Friday that China had reclaimed more than 3,200 acres (1,300 hectares) of land in the disputed South China Sea in the space of two years.

According to the report, China had 'weaponized' the artificial lands in the Spratlys - two island chains also claimed by Taiwan, Malaysia, Philippines and Vietnam.

China is expected to add substantial military infrastructure, including communications and surveillance systems to the artificial islands, the report added.

But US Defence Department's assessment of developments in the South China Sea have drawn sharp criticism from Beijing, which has termed the report a 'deliberate distortion' of facts.

"China follows a national defence policy that is defensive in nature," Xinhua quoted Yang as saying.

"Moves such as deepening military reforms and the military build-up are aimed at maintaining sovereignty, security and territorial integrity, and guaranteeing China's peaceful development," Yang added.

Yang said the US had always been 'suspicious' and flexing its military muscle in the region by frequently sending aircraft and warships.

Despite its calls for freedom of navigation and peace, the US has pushed forward militarization of the South China Sea with an "intention to exert hegemony", Yang added.

The report comes at a time of heightened tension over maritime territories claimed by China and disputed by several Asian nations.

Washington has accused Beijing of militarising the South China Sea while Beijing, in turn, has criticised increased US naval patrols and exercises in Asia.

Recommended

The Pentagon also renewed accusations against Chinese government and military for cyber attacks against US government computer systems, a charge Beijing denies.

The Pentagon said attacks in 2015 appeared focused on intelligence collection.

Fast facts

Why is the South China Sea important?

  • More than $5 trillion worth of trade passes through the waters

  • The waters hold big reserves of oil and gas underneath the seabed

  • The sea provides greater access to fisheries in the region

  • Location holds great strategic value

Claimants

  • China, Brunei, Taiwan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam and the Philippines

International law

  • UN tribunal at The Hague will rule on rival claims to South China Sea islands between May and June of this year

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit