US Secretary of State John Kerry held talks in Saudi Arabia on Sunday to secure its support ahead of a potential showdown with Russia at talks on the Syrian conflict.

After his Saudi meetings, Kerry was due to fly to Vienna which this week will host the international contact groups engaged in efforts to halt fighting in Syria and Libya.

Riyadh is the key backer of opposition fighting to overthrow Syria's regime leader Bashar al-Assad, and Kerry is keen to keep the opposition on board with a shaky ceasefire in force since February.

Saudi allies Egypt and the UAE are also major supporters of the administration in eastern Libya which is withholding its support from a UN-backed unity government in Tripoli.

Kerry met Saudi Arabia's King Salman and Crown Prince Muhammed bin Nayef at the royal court in a palace in Jeddah.

"I want to thank you for the many things that Saudi Arabia is working on with us to great effect," he told King Salman as the pair sat down, before reporters were ushered out.

"On Syria, the secretary provided an update of the situation on the ground following last week's reaffirmation of the cessation of hostilities," a US spokesman said.

"The secretary also gave an update on Libya," he said.

In talks with his Saudi counterpart Adel al-Jubeir, Kerry discussed "regional issues... mainly developments in Syria," the official Saudi Press Agency reported.

The monarch discussed "aspects of cooperation between the two countries and developments in the region and efforts in that regards," SPA reported.

Kerry also discussed cooperation in "fighting terrorism" with the Crown Prince, who is also interior minister.

Bin Nayef had orchestrated the kingdom's crackdown on Al-Qaeda, which launched a wave of attacks on foreigners and government targets between 2003 and 2006.