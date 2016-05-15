A match between Manchester United and Bournemouth on Sunday was postponed when the police discovered a suspicious package before the game at Old Trafford stadium.

Police ordered Manchester United to abandon their final Premier League game of the season against Bournemouth and evacuated the stadium after the alert was sounded about 20 minutes before the scheduled 1400 GMT kickoff.

he decision to evacuate the stadium was made after an emergency meeting with authorities and various club executives.

Tweets form the Manchester police advised people to "avoid the area if possible". Manchester United confirmed that a security alert caused the abrupt cancellation of the game.

Fans in the South and East Stands including those travelling Bournemouth were instructed through public announcements to remain in their seats before the game was called off.