WORLD
3 MIN READ
Suicide bomber kills at least 25 in Yemeni city of Mukalla
DAESH suicide bomber kills at least 25 police candidates and injures 25 others at an attack on a police building in Yemeni city of Mukalla.
Suicide bomber kills at least 25 in Yemeni city of Mukalla
Yemenis standing at the site of a suicide bomb attack which struck a day before at a checkpoint of Yemeni loyalist forces in Shaab district, on Aden's western outskirts. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
May 15, 2016

At least 25 new recruits were killed and 25 others wounded when a suicide bomber blew himself up inside a police compound in the southern Yemeni city of Mukalla on Sunday in an attack claimed by DAESH, medical and security sources said.

The victims were queuing up to register when the bomb went off, the sources said.

Today's attack is the second deadly blast in four days to hit the city, a hub for Al Qaeda before the militant group was driven out last month in an offensive by Yemeni troops backed by a Saudi-led coalition.

Mukalla's security director Mubarak Al Awthaban survived the attack, he was at a nearby office when the suicide bomber struck the Fowa camp in the southern part of the city, security sources said.

Recommended

Before being forced out, Al Qaeda militants took advantage of more than a year of war between the Iran-allied Houthis and supporters of the Saudi-backed President Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi to carve out a mini-state stretching across much of the southern coast, including Mukalla.

Their militant rivals in Yemen's branch of DAESH have carried out a series of suicide attacks on all parties to Yemen's tangled conflict.

The growing DAESH threat has led the Houthis and the Yemeni government to embark on peace talks now underway in Kuwait.

Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other Arab countries intervened in the war in March 2015 in support of the government, which had been swept into exile by the Houthis.

The US military announced last week it had deployed a small number of personnel to Yemen to aid in the fight against Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) its first troop presence in the country since the Houthi takeover.

SOURCE:TRT World, Reuters
Explore
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit