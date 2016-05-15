At least 25 new recruits were killed and 25 others wounded when a suicide bomber blew himself up inside a police compound in the southern Yemeni city of Mukalla on Sunday in an attack claimed by DAESH, medical and security sources said.

The victims were queuing up to register when the bomb went off, the sources said.

Today's attack is the second deadly blast in four days to hit the city, a hub for Al Qaeda before the militant group was driven out last month in an offensive by Yemeni troops backed by a Saudi-led coalition.

Mukalla's security director Mubarak Al Awthaban survived the attack, he was at a nearby office when the suicide bomber struck the Fowa camp in the southern part of the city, security sources said.