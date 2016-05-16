As many as seventeen female ministers in France have made a declaration stating that they won't tolerate sexual harassment in politics anymore.

The declaration was signed on Sunday by prominent ministers including ex-health minister Roselyne Bachelot, ex-housing minister Cecile Duflot, as well as former finance minister and current Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund Christine Lagarde.

"We will no longer keep quiet," the ministers said in a joint statement. They also called for toughening laws against sexual harassment and proposed other measures to tackle the problem.

The move from female public figures came days after an investigation was opened into multiple claims against a former deputy parliamentary speaker Denis Baupin.

Signatories to the declaration promised to "systematically denounce all sexist, remarks, inappropriate gestures, inappropriate behaviour," announcing an end to the silence with which such cases have previously been met.

They urged political parties and groups to verify whether such acts had taken place and, if necessary, help victims tell their stories and gain justice.

‘Enough is enough'

"Like all women who have entered into previously exclusively male environments, we have had to either submit to or fight against sexism. It's not for women to adapt to these environments. It's the behaviour of certain men that need to change," the declaration said.