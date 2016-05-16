Colombia's rebel group FARC and the government have come one step closer to signing a peace agreement as the former has agreed to release child soldiers from within its ranks.

In a statement issued in Cuba, which is hosting the peace talks, the parties representing the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) agreed to remove soldiers falling under the age of 15 once the group finalises terms of the peace deal with the government.

The FARC and Colombia are already in the process of working on terms that may lead to a definitive ceasefire. An expected agreement on those terms could be a major breakthrough before a peace deal is finalised to put an end to Latin Americas longest civil war.

The terms would also cover ways and means to help the children become a productive part of society.