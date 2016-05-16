Dominican Republic President Danilo Medina is poised to be re-elected for a second term following Sunday's elections.

As preliminary results poured in, Medina's coalition so far won 61 percent of the vote – a margin that if sustained would be enough to avoid a runoff election in June.

His nearest rival, businessman Luis Abinader received 35 percent of the votes. The remaining six candidates combined had less than 4 percent of votes, including the first two women running for the presidency.

"I voted for continuity. Danilo needs another four years to improve safety and work with the schools," says Roxana Almonte, a 58-year-old secretary at a school in downtown Santo Domingo.

Some 6.7 million of the Dominican Republic's 10 million residents are eligible to vote, with some 3,000 observers on hand to monitor the process.