WORLD
2 MIN READ
Suspicious package at Old Trafford was training device
A suspicious package found before the game at Manchester United's stadium was training device which had accidentally been left by a private company following a training exercise.
Suspicious package at Old Trafford was training device
Fans are evacuated from the stadium before the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Bournemouth at Old Trafford in Manchester, Britain, on May 15, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 16, 2016

A suspicious package which prompted the evacuation of Manchester United's stadium on Sunday before it was subject to a controlled explosion has been identified as a training device, police said.

The discovery of the device, earlier described by police as "incredibly lifelike" but not viable, forced the club's Premier League match against Bournemouth to be abandoned.

Recommended

"Following today's controlled explosion, we have since found out that the item was a training device which had accidentally been left by a private company following a training exercise involving explosive search dogs," Assistant Chief Constable John O'Hare of the Greater Manchester Police said in a statement.

"Whilst this item did not turn out to be a viable explosive, on appearance this device was as real as could be, and the decision to evacuate the stadium was the right thing to do, until we could be sure that people were not at risk."

SOURCE:TRT World, Reuters
Explore
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit