DAESH targets hit in Syria
At least 27 DAESH terrorists were killed during a joint operation by Turkey and the US-led coalition.
Turkish Army tanks fire towards DAESH strongholds across the Syrian border from Kilis, Turkey, February 16, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 16, 2016

Turkish military on Sunday shelled DAESH positions in northern Aleppo while the US-led coalition conducted air strikes in a joint operation.

Military sources say at least 27 DAESH terrorists were killed during the operation.

Five DAESH defence posts and two gun posts were also destroyed near Turkey's border with Syria.

Attacks by Turkey against DAESH have increased in retaliation to the group's continuous attacks on the country's southeastern town of Kilis.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
