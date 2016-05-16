The Arab world continues blaming the Sykes-Picot treaty, signed a century ago on May 16, 1916 by Britain and France, for complicated disputes the Middle East has experienced over the past few decades.

During World War I, the Ottoman Empire, who controlled the Arab world, began to grow weak and joined Germany and other powers to take on France and Britain.

At this time, Mark Sykes from Britain and Frenchman Francois Picot, redrew the frontiers of the Middle East keeping in view the regions of their influence.

The deal aimed to divide the Arab world into five entities which were to be shared by Britain, France, Russia and Italy.