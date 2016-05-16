April 2016 was the hottest month the world has ever seen.

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) says April was the seventh month in a row to have temperatures over 1 degree Celsius above the 1951-1980 average.

It broke the previous record by 0.24 degrees Celsius.

The NASA map below shows the world's record high temperatures from 65 years ago:

Below, is another NASA map, showing the temperatures in April 2016:

NASA says the probability of 2016 being the hottest year on record now seems very likely.

US-based climate scientist Gavin Schmidt agrees with NASA.

University of Reading climate scientist Ed Hawkings tweeted an animation showing how temperatures rose from 1850 to 2016:

Why is this happenning?

This is the big question. A number of factors to consider, but the main reasons include, but are not limited to: