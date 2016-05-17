WORLD
3 MIN READ
World powers to consider lifting UN arms embargo over Libya
Libya's demand over lifting the UN arms embargo in order for them to be able to fight DAESH is being considered by world powers including the United States.
World powers to consider lifting UN arms embargo over Libya
US Secretary of State John Kerry (C), Libyan Prime Minister-designate Fayez al-Sarraj (L) and Italian Foreign Minister Paolo Gentiloni address a press conference on May 16, 2016 in Vienna, Austria. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 17, 2016

World powers including the United States are ready to consider demands from Libya's new unity government for exemptions from a UN arms embargo to help take control of the country, US Secretary of State John Kerry said on Monday.

The West is counting on the UN-backed unity government to tackle DAESH in Libya and stop new flows of refugees heading across the Mediterranean, though the newly instated leaders are still not in control of the capital city, Tripoli.

Speaking after a meeting of about two dozen ministers in Vienna, Fayaz Seraj, the head of the Government of National Accord (GNA), said that with his administration now taking shape, he would be giving a list of weapons to relevant authorities "as soon as possible".

"We have a major challenge facing us in fighting DAESH and we hope for assistance on training and equipping our troops," Seraj told reporters.

International powers have repeatedly said they would support Libyan efforts once a unity government was in place and had made its demands clear.

Recommended

US Secretary of State John Kerry said such a request made sense but would need to be "carefully sculpted".

"We have now had a request come to us and obviously (it has) to be discussed and go through the process with respect to the UN," Kerry said.

The Libyan government is allowed to import weapons and related material with the approval of a UN Security Council committee overseeing the embargo imposed in 2011.

In March last year, eight Security Council members delayed approval of a request by Libya to import weapons, tanks, jets and helicopters to take on DAESH terrorists.

SOURCE:TRT World, Reuters
Explore
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit