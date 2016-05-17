World powers including the United States are ready to consider demands from Libya's new unity government for exemptions from a UN arms embargo to help take control of the country, US Secretary of State John Kerry said on Monday.

The West is counting on the UN-backed unity government to tackle DAESH in Libya and stop new flows of refugees heading across the Mediterranean, though the newly instated leaders are still not in control of the capital city, Tripoli.

Speaking after a meeting of about two dozen ministers in Vienna, Fayaz Seraj, the head of the Government of National Accord (GNA), said that with his administration now taking shape, he would be giving a list of weapons to relevant authorities "as soon as possible".

"We have a major challenge facing us in fighting DAESH and we hope for assistance on training and equipping our troops," Seraj told reporters.

International powers have repeatedly said they would support Libyan efforts once a unity government was in place and had made its demands clear.