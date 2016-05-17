BIZTECH
Twitter might scrap photo & URLs from tweet limit
According to Bloomberg, photos and links will no longer affect the 140-character tweet limit.
Twitter might scrap photo & URLs from tweet limit
A man reads tweets on his phone in front of a displayed Twitter logo in Bordeaux, southwestern France, March 10, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 17, 2016

Twitter is considering to exclude photo and link URLs from its 140-character tweet limit.

A report by Bloomberg News quoted its source as saying the changes could take place in two weeks' time.

The move falls in line with Twitter Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey's tweet earlier this year:

Currently, adding a photo takes around 24 characters while adding an unshortened link takes up around 23 characters from the limit.

If these changes occur, it will allow users more characters to tweet with and also allow them to share more multimedia.

Reaction to the possible news has been welcomed:

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
