Three huge bombings rocked the Iraqi capital Baghdad on Tuesday, killing at least 63 people, and wounding more than 100 others, officials said.

A suicide bombing targeted a marketplace in the northern district of al Shaab and resulted in 38 casualties, while a car bomb in the southern neighbourhood of al-Rasheed left 19 people dead. At least 87 were wounded in the attacks.

Another car bomb, described as a suicide attack, took place in the southern neighbourhood of al Rasheed killed six and wounded 21.

DAESH distributed a statement saying one of its members had carried out the attack with hand grenades and a suicide vest. There were no immediate claims of responsibility for the other two bombings.

The incidents followed the deadliest week of attacks that took place in the capital this year. The attacks, which were also claimed by DAESH, killed 100 people.