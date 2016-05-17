WORLD
3 MIN READ
Angelina Jolie Pitt: Refugee crisis a global issue
In an interview with BBC, Angelina Jolie Pitt said all countries which are able to help refugees should do so.
Angelina Jolie Pitt: Refugee crisis a global issue
UNHRC's Goodwill Ambassador Angelina Jolie Pitt (C) visiting refugees during her visit to the port of Piraeus on May 16, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 17, 2016

UN special envoy Angelina Jolie Pitt expressed her concerns about the refugee crisis on Monday during a BBC event.

At the 'World On The Move Day' event, which focused on migration, Jolie Pitt said that responding to the crisis is a "duty that falls on all of us" as the refugee system is breaking down.

She urged all nations to work together on the crisis.

Jolie Pitt said she was disappointed with the way some politicians were handling the crisis as well as how they were discriminating against the origin of refugees.

"It has created the risk of a race to the bottom, with countries competing to be the toughest in the hope of protecting themselves whatever the cost or challenge to their neighbours, and despite their international responsibilities."

She added that although all eyes were on Europe, the crisis is a global issue in need of a global response.

Recommended

"We in the West are neither at the centre of the refugee crisis, nor, for the most part, the ones making the greatest sacrifice."

More than 60 million people are currently displaced around the world which has been the highest number over the last 70 years.

"This tells us something deeply worrying about the peace and security of the world. The average time a person will be displaced is now nearly 20 years."

In an interview with the BBC after the event, Jolie Pitt said all countries which are able to help refugees should do so.

She also discussed the situation in Libya and about traffickers who profit from smuggling refugees.

SOURCE:TRT World, AFP, Reuters
Explore
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit