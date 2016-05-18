WORLD
3 MIN READ
Trump willing to talk to North Korea's Kim
The US presidential candidate Donald Trump has once again stirred controversy by saying he is willing to negotiate with North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un.
Trump willing to talk to North Korea's Kim
US Presidential hopeful has hinted at a policy shift which his opponents say is nonsense / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 18, 2016

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said he is willing to talk to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to try to stop Pyongyang's nuclear programme, proposing a major shift in US policy toward the isolated nation.

The presumptive Republican nominee declined to share details of his plans to deal with North Korea, but said he was open to talking to its leader.

"I would speak to him, I would have no problem speaking to him," Trump said of Kim, in an interview to Reuters on Tuesday.

His comments led to some hilarious outburst on social media.

And this...

North Korea's mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Trump's remarks.

Trump, 69, also said he would press China, Pyongyang's only major diplomatic and economic supporter, to help find a solution.

Recommended

"I would put a lot of pressure on China because economically we have tremendous power over China," he said in the interview in his office on the 26th floor of Trump Tower in Manhattan.

Trump's preparedness to talk directly with Kim contrasts with President Barack Obama's policy of relying on senior US officials to talk to senior North Korean officials.

Obama has not engaged personally with Kim, but he has pushed for new diplomatic overtures to Iran and Cuba that produced a nuclear deal with Tehran and improved ties with Havana.

On Russia, Trump tempered past praise of Putin, saying the nice comments the Russian leader has made about him in the past would only go so far.

"The fact that he said good things about me doesn't mean that it's going to help him in a negotiation. It won't help him at all," he said.

An adviser to Hillary Clinton, the leading Democratic presidential candidate, criticised Trump's foreign policy comments, noting they came soon after he made comments critical of British Prime Minister David Cameron.

"Let me get this straight: Donald Trump insults the leader of our closest ally, then turns around and says he'd love to talk to Kim Jong-un?" Clinton's senior foreign policy adviser, Jake Sullivan, said in a statement.

Trump "seems to have a bizarre fascination with foreign strongmen like Putin and Kim. But his approach to foreign policy makes no sense for the rest of us," he said.

SOURCE:TRT World, Reuters
Explore
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit